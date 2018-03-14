KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT: SDSU’s Confident in Team’s Togetherness

BOISE, I.D. — The Jackrabbit men’s basketball team took on media day at the 2018 NCAA Tournament Wednesday inside Taco Bell Arena.

Mike Daum, Tevin King, Reed Tellinghuisen and head coach T.J. Otzelberger answered questions from local and national media in the day’s press conference while the Jackrabbit locker room was open for media members to visit with other student-athletes and coaches. Daum talked one-on-one with CBS/Turner Sports’ Lisa Byington as well in preparation for tomorrow’s broadcast.

After media availability, the Jacks took the court for a 40-minute open practice for fans and media before calling it a day.

No. 12 seed South Dakota State and No. 5 seed Ohio State tip Thursday at 3 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. MT following the conclusion of (4) Gonzaga and (13) UNC Greensboro.