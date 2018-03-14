Police: Saturation Patrol Planned For St. Patrick’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police want to remind everyone to not drink or drive during St. Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend.

On Saturday, police will have a saturation team of about 20 officers patrolling from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. in and around Sioux Falls.

They say the main focus will be to get drunk and reckless drivers off the roads. South Dakota Highway Patrol say they will also be contributing K-9 officers and air support in case of a car chase, if needed.

“Bottom line is we want to make sure that we have sober drivers out there during St. Patrick’s Day, we continue to see impaired driving is an issue in and around Sioux Falls, crashes due to alcohol or drug consumption, speed related crashes, so that’s why we continue with our enforcement efforts,” says Sgt. Randy Brink, with Sioux Falls police.

If you have been drinking or need a ride home, there are other options such as taking a taxi or Lyft.