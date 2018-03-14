Police: Drug Overdose Revival Leads To Drug Arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An alleged drug dealer is behind bars after police say a man he sold fentanyl to was found passed out in a parking lot.

Sioux Falls police arrested 25-year-old Jacob Lottman on distribution and possession charges. The arrest came yesterday after authorities found a man passed out in a car in the Walgreens parking lot at 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Police administered Narcan, a medicine that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Once at the hospital, the man told police he got the drug from Lottman.