Queen City Bakery Helping Residents Celebrate National Pi Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Many are celebrating National Pi Day with something sweet today.

Queen City Bakery was serving up some pie. Bourbon pecan, cherry crumble, and grasshopper were the featured pies. Whether it’s pi, or pie, 3.14 just isn’t enough.

“I think people are always looking for reason to celebrate. And one of the best ways, at least in my family and how I’ve grown up to know how to celebrate, is through food. And the act of just sharing food with others,” says Queen City’s barista, Ella Monteverde.

Every day is great for pie, but today is just a better excuse for having more than one slice.