Scoreboard Wednesday, March 14th

Men’s Basketball

North Texas 90, South Dakota 70

Minnesota High School Basketball

4A Section 6 Championship

Wayzata 63, Hopkins 61

2A Section 5 Semifinal

Brooklyn Center 83, Rockford 69

Minneapolis North 92, Breck 55

2A Section 6 Semifinal

Eden Valley-Watkins 50, Pine City 42

St. Cloud Cathedral 59, Melrose 42

G-League

Memphis 140, Skyforce 112

GPAC Scoreboard for March 14

Baseball

Dickinson State University at Doane University, NSR

Midland University at Bellevue University, NSR

Valley City State University at Doane University, IN PROGRESS

Softball

University of Jamestown 8, Dordt College 6

Doane University 10, Friends University 5

Doane University 10, Friends University 9

Dordt College 8, Robert Morris University 5

Nebraska Wesleyan University 8, Concordia University 0 (5)

Concordia University 8, Nebraska Wesleyan University 5

Men’s Tennis

Doane University at Metropolitan State College of Denver, NSR

Women’s Tennis

Doane University at Metropolitan State College of Denver, NSR