Sioux Falls Students Honor Florida Shooting Victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Elementary, middle, and high school students across Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the nation united Wednesday to remember the 17 lives cut short in the Parkland, Florida shooting. Students teamed up to make sure those touching stories don’t die with the victims. They all say that in this age of school shootings, they want the violence in schools to stop before it happens again.

Another day, another headline about a fatal school shooting. More lives lost, this time in Parkland, Florida. However, students at South Dakota schools say enough is enough.

“This movement makes sure that it’s not all in vein and it does continue in our memories and we do move forward to do something about it rather than just being desensitized to it,” said Alex Cook, a Roosevelt High School senior.

Different programs are uniting people across the country Wednesday to show that empathy knows no limits. Some Brookings High School students opted for a walkout. Roosevelt decided on a memorial in the gym.

“This action that happened in Florida really sparked something around the nation how we want our schools to be safe,” said Brent Bartels, a Roosevelt High School senior. “We want our communities to be involved.”

They read stories and quotes from the families that lost loved ones. They placed photos of the victims on chairs. Many photos showed smiling faces. Students and faculty say realizing that you were just like them – and could have easily been them – is what hits home.

“I saw a lot of people in the audience crying and I think they really related to it and took it to heart,” said Shaiv Kitteur, a Roosevelt High School senior.

This was a bipartisan team effort. The ceremony was organized by students and administrators of different political affiliations and campus organizations.

“We just tried to keep it as diverse as possible, and you know, we’re all super passionate about the cause and that’s what made us such a powerful force,” said Morgan Siemers, a Roosevelt High School Junior.

Students listened silently, but they spoke volumes with their message: “Never Again.”

“We have to love each other,” said Firdaus Imran, a Roosevelt High School junior. “Spread kindness. So like, remember the people who died.”

They will remember – like a Roosevelt student who held up a handwritten sign. It reads “Make changes not excuses! ‘Thoughts and prayers’ aren’t enough!”

Roosevelt high school organizers say the event was voluntary. However, the overwhelming majority of the 2,300 students chose to attend and sign the banner. Many schools chose to discuss gun violence history as whole on Wednesday, such as the 1999 Columbine High School shootings that killed 13 people.