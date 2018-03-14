Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate Paul TenHaken

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – KDLT has been closely following the 2018 Sioux Falls mayoral race. Each Wednesday, we profile one of the mayoral candidates. This week, we caught up with Paul TenHaken.

Paul TenHaken is a lot of things. He’s a parent, businessman, and Ironman contestant. He’s ran many races, but he’s training for the biggest race of his life – he’s running for mayor.

“So I love people, and as corny as it sounds, it’s why I’m doing this,” said TenHaken. “I’m doing this because I love people. I want to invest in people.”

One thing he’s not is a politician – but TenHaken thinks that’s a step in the right direction. He’s campaigning for an open government.

“We have nothing to hide,” said Tenhaken. “We want to be open with our documents, with our emails.”

His wheels are turning. He’s also proposing a plan for to tackle drug issues.

“Put more effort and resources towards tackling that narcotics problem through prevention, education, and enforcement,” said TenHaken.

TenHaken also says his age of 40 gives him an edge.

“You need I think a style of leadership that can reach up to an older generation, [yet] also be relatable to a younger generation,” said TenHaken.

He wants to bring those millennials to Sioux Falls to grow its economy and workforce, and he has a plan to do just that.

“With vibrant arts and entertainment and outdoor activities, a tax climate that’s attractive with amenities like ride-sharing services and other things, investing in a mountain bike course or a skate park, things like that that young people us to judge the kind of hipness and progressiveness of a city,” said TenHaken.

He’s not just middle aged – he also identifies somewhat in the middle politically. TenHaken is a registered republican and says he’s more fiscally conservative. However, he says he’s socially liberal on many issues close to his heart, like poverty, homelessness, and youth.

“I have a heart for people,” said TenHaken.

While TenHaken says his campaign is showing signs of success, he’s faced some criticism for unanswered questions on social media.

“You just let that stuff roll on your back,” said TenHaken. “Part of politics is people want to kind of paint you a certain way or they want to pigeon hole you as a certain kind of person.”

TenHaken says he’s the certain kind of person to hit the ground running, and hopefully one whose finish line is just around the corner.

Election day is April 10th.