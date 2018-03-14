South Dakota files lawsuit against 3 opioid manufacturers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has filed a lawsuit against several prescription drug manufacturers for deceptively marketing opioid medications.

Jackley filed the civil complaint dated Wednesday in state court against Purdue Pharma, Endo Health Solutions and Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The lawsuit alleges the drug companies broke state deceptive trade and Medicaid fraud laws and created a public nuisance by spreading false information about the risks and benefits of opioid medications.

Jackley says pharmaceutical companies that “knowingly and deceptively” hurt consumers must be held accountable. The defendants didn’t immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The lawsuit says the state is seeking damages, civil penalties and an end to any current “unlawful promotion of opioids.” The state says nearly 600,000 opioid prescriptions were written in South Dakota last year.