South Dakota to receive $27.5M in tobacco settlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Marty Jackley says South Dakota will get $27.5 million that has been tied up in a legal dispute between the state and large tobacco companies.

Jackley said Wednesday the agreement settles a long dispute over enforcement of the 1998 settlement that requires tobacco companies to compensate 46 states including South Dakota for public health costs from smoking-related illnesses.

Jackley’s office says the settlement avoids decades of potential litigation. He says the agreement will provide “important funding” for education for many years.

Alaska and North Dakota this week announced settlements for $26 million and $34 million.