Transaction Coordinator
Codi Realty Group - Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls
|Job Description
|Job duties include but are not limited to:
– Acting as a liaison between and coordinate with agents, clients, inspectors, lenders and title companies throughout the transaction process
– Handle all sales and listing transaction paperwork and ensure documents are compliant
– Responsible for listing photos, measurements and signage
– Fulfilling miscellaneous administrative tasks as needed
|Job Requirements
|Our ideal team member will be working in a fast-paced environment, must be able to prioritize tasks, pay particular attention to detail, and possess effective communication skills.
|Contact Information
|Deadline to apply is 3/30/2018. Please submit your cover letter, resume, and three professional references to codi@kw.com. Direct any questions to 605.370.9991.