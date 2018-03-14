Transaction Coordinator

Job Description

Job duties include but are not limited to:

– Acting as a liaison between and coordinate with agents, clients, inspectors, lenders and title companies throughout the transaction process

– Handle all sales and listing transaction paperwork and ensure documents are compliant

– Responsible for listing photos, measurements and signage

– Fulfilling miscellaneous administrative tasks as needed

Job Requirements

Our ideal team member will be working in a fast-paced environment, must be able to prioritize tasks, pay particular attention to detail, and possess effective communication skills.

Contact Information