Lucky Dog Bar and Grill Employees Win $50,000 Powerball Prize

VOLGA, S.D. – A last-minute decision proved worthwhile for many employees of the Lucky Dog Bar and Grill in Volga.

A group dubbed the “Lucky Dog 19” split Saturday’s $50,000 Powerball prize as several employees and their significant others collaborated to earn the game’s second prize. The group purchased their tickets at Casey’s General store in Volga and matched four of the five winning numbers, plus the Powerball.

“It was the first time we’ve ever done it,” said Angela Tesch. “One of the employees insisted that we get tickets, so everyone put in $2 about 45 minutes before the drawing.”

Tesch noted that the group of 19 chose to purchase Powerball tickets due to a climbing jackpot that was at more than $380 million. Shortly after the drawing, members of the Lucky Dog 19 began checking their tickets to see if their decision paid off. Tesch noticed that they were just one number from claiming the game’s jackpot, which created excitement that only escalated once the group discovered that their tickets garnered a $50,000 prize.

“I just kept looking at the number we didn’t have and hoping that it would change,” Tesch said. “I only thought that we won $10,000, and everyone was excited until someone looked and found out we won $50,000. That caused much more excitement.”

Now that the shock of winning has subsided, the Lucky Dog 19 doesn’t have huge plans for its prize, but the group may test its luck again in the future.

“It’s a nice little cushion for everyone to have a fun day or anything else that they want to do,” Tesch said. “We haven’t gotten together and talked, but this may have been a one in a lifetime win. We will probably try again though.”