3 men plead guilty in sexual abuse case in Marshall County

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Five men facing charges in a Marshall County sexual abuse case involving a teenager have accepted plea agreements.

The American News reports that 20-year-old Michael Mejilla pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday. The day before, 21-year-old Damon Koop and 28-year-old Dustin Purcell entered guilty pleas.

They were arrested in October along with 29-year-old Edgar Ramos and 26-year-old Luis Maaz, who have also entered guilty pleas. Court documents say the men were charged for illegal sexual interactions with a girl who was younger than 16.

Three defendants originally faced child pornography charges for exchanging images with the teenager through social media. State law says it’s illegal for someone under 16 to consent to sexual acts and illegal for those younger than 18 to send or receive sexual images.

Sentencing is expected in April or May.