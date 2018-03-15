Father Accused Of Leaving Child Outside Overnight Pleads Guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has pled guilty to child abuse after police say he left his infant child outside of a church last October.

39-year-old Ronald Harrison entered the plea in court this morning, he will be sentenced in May. Harrison and the child’s mother were both arrested last fall after an employee at Faith Family Church found the child in a car seat on the church’s doorstep.

Police believe the baby was outside for about 18 hours overnight. The mother, Mary Jennesee was also charged with cruelty to a minor. She told police she was high on drugs at the time.

Jennesee is due in court next month.