Five South Dakota Men Plead Guilty In Sexual Abuse Case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Five men who are facing charges in a Marshall County sexual abuse case involving a teenager, have accepted plea agreements.

Michael Mejilla, Damon Koop, and Dustin Purcell have pleaded guilty to amended charges. The three were arrested in October along with 29-year-old Edgar Ramos and 26-year-old Luis Maaz, who have also entered guilty pleas.

Court documents say the men were charged for illegal sexual interactions with a girl who was younger than 16. The interactions include exchanging images with the teenager through social media.

Sentencing is expected in April or May.