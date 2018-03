JazzFest Announces 2018 Headlining Performers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls is home to one of the largest, free jazz festivals in the country. Today, the artists for this year’s event were announced.

Overall, nine artists and two headliners will perform. Jimmie Vaughan and Taj Mahal are the two headlining artists. JazzFest will be a two-day event this year on July 20th and 21st.

Yankton Trail Park will once again be the venue for the event.