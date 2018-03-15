Judge delays detention hearing for coach in pornography case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – A judge has postponed a hearing to consider whether an Iowa youth basketball coach should be released from jail pending trial on a child pornography charge.

Former Iowa Barnstormers co-director Greg Stephen had been scheduled to appear in federal court in Cedar Rapids for a detention hearing Thursday.

His defense team asked Wednesday to postpone the hearing until March 21, saying a key witness would be unavailable until then. A judge granted the request.

Stephen was arrested Tuesday by the FBI and charged with knowingly transporting child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators allege Stephen admitted to secretly recording adolescent players undressing in a hotel bathroom. He has denied ever making sexual advances toward them.

Stephen’s defense plans to obtain testimony from Luis Rosell, the former sex offender treatment director for the Iowa Department of Corrections.