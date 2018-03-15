KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT: Jacks Enjoy New Opponent

SOUTH BEND, Indiana—The South Dakota State women’s basketball team met with the media Thursday afternoon at Notre Dame at the Joyce Center in preparation for the eighth-seeded Jackrabbits’ first round match-up with ninth-seeded Villanova in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Ellie Thompson , Macy Miller and Madison Guebert along with 18th-year head coach Aaron Johnston answered questions from the local, regional and national media outlets.

The Jackrabbits and the Wildcats play Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 following the conclusion of the No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 16 CSUN.