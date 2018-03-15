Makeover Approved for Former Ming Wah Building in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A historic building in downtown Sioux Falls has been approved for a makeover.

Plans have been submitted for the former Ming Wah building on 11th Street. The property owner presented details to the Board of Historic Preservation yesterday.

The plans include painting over the south and east walls, and removing the existing street facade. The new designs will add space for an outdoor gathering and dining area.

The plans have been approved by the board. Final construction documents will need to be submitted before a building permit is issued.