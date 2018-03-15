Man gets lengthy prison term for assaulting federal officer

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Mission man has been sentenced to 10 ½ years in prison for assaulting a federal officer.

Authorities say 34-year-old Roger Watts fought with a Rosebud Sioux officer who was trying to arrest him for allegedly possessing stolen property in January 2017. The officer suffered a knee injury.

A U.S. District Court jury convicted Watts late last year of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer. U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says Watts will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.