March Madness Draws 50 Plus SDSU Fans to Boise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – While they are more than 1,300 miles from Brookings, the Jacks still had some of their hometown fans in Idaho to cheer them on.

There were several South Dakotans who made the 13 hour trip to Boise, by car, to catch the men’s NCAA game today. The group organized a fan gathering at the Tap and Cask Restaurant in Boise shortly before SDSU and Ohio State played. Nearly 50 Jackrabbit fans showed up.

For these fans there’s no distance too far to watch their team in the Big Dance.

“We travel well, its interesting, I was talking to some folks earlier from our alumni association, we have watch parties from Washington all the way down here across the United States, so it’s pretty rabid, no pun intended,” says Mike Birgen, with the SDSU Foundation.