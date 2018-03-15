Sioux Falls Unveils Big Construction Plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Mayor Mike Huether announced projects to not only fix streets, but fix infrastructure underground. This idea is to make our lives easier getting around the city, but that starts with construction.

“It’s time, let’s get those dang orange barrels out, lets get them out now and lets make some good stuff happen when it comes to road repair and structural repair in sioux falls,” said Mayor Huether.

The city’s flagship project in 2018 will be the reconstruction of Ellis Road in Western Sioux Falls. The two-mile stretch from 12th street to 41st street is currently two lanes. It’ll be widened to four.

There will be a side path for bicyclists. All that work begins in april.

Moving east toward the fairgrounds, a pedestrian bridge will be built over the Big Sioux River and connect to the bike path. The current path next to madison street will be turned into an extra lane for drivers.

The city is also focusing on construction work underground. Some pipes have been around for centuries.

“The risk to your community including the city of sioux falls like we saw with the century sewer line collapse, it is enormous,” said Mayor Huether.

To get ahead of any problems, drainage pipes will be renovated in the neighborhood around Marion park. The park will be closed for renovations and the installation of underground stormwater storage.

“We’ve made tremendous strides over the last eight years and in fact you may not believe this but we’re nearing our 500 mile of road repair within the City of Sioux Falls in only eight years,” said Mayor Huether.

On the Sioux Falls City website you can check out an interactive map of all the planned projects. You can also sign up for newsletters about specific projects that affect you.