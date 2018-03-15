South Dakota Suing Major Prescription Drug Manufacturers





SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- South Dakota is taking on the issue of addiction from all angles. Just announced today tobacco companies will pay the state nearly 30 million dollars as part of a lawsuit settlement.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says there’s another important fight that’s beginning. The state is going after the makers and sellers of prescription painkillers.

“I believe that these particular manufacturers knew exactly what they were doing,” said Jackley.

Last summer Attorneys General from around the U.S. including Marty Jackley, investigated opioid prescription drug manufacturers and distributors.

From the information gathered, Jackley has decided to file a civil lawsuit against three makers of painkillers, Purdue Pharma, Janssen, and Endo.

“For their misrepresentations regarding the risks and the benefits of opioid use and their actions to conceal those risks and benefits,” said Jackley.

He alleges they were deceptive in their marketing tactics. Last year around 600,000 opioid prescriptions were written in South Dakota. Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd, who’s also a doctor, says this rise in prescription drug use is due to a misconception.

“It’s really become a challenge because people have been told by pharmaceutical manufacturers that they should be able to live pain free and those of us who prescribe narcotics on a daily basis know that really what narcotics are suppose to do is alter your perception of pain, not make you pain free,” said Dr. Curd.

He says it’s a dangerous misunderstanding. Some people become addicted and when they can no longer get prescription drugs they turn to the black market. The drugs can also be lethal. Dozens of people die every year in South Dakota from opioid overdoses.

“Everyday people are suffering from this opioid crisis and we can’t continue to wait,” said Jackley.

We reached out to the three pharmaceutical companies named in the lawsuit.

We heard back from Janssen Pharmaceuticals who says the state’s claims are “baseless and unsubstantiated.”