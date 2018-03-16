The Kazukes Bring the Saint Patrick’s Day Spirit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Kazukes, a Sioux Falls band of senior citizens, performed at the Siouxland libraries on Friday to put everyone in the Saint Patrick’s Day spirit.

The name, “Kazukes” is a combination of kazoos and ukuleles. Both of these instruments are fan-favorites in their performances.

Group members gather weekly at Active Generations for band practice.

“We’ve played just about every assisted living and nursing home in town and the joy we get in seeing the response because we sing the songs they grew up with like Moonlight Bay and stuff like that and they sing right with us,” said member John Hagerman.

When the Kazukes formed in 2011,Hagerman says he had no idea they would take off like they have.

Fun fact: you only need to be 18 years old to join!