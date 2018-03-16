KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Ohio State Hands SDSU Another Big Heartbreaker In The Big Dance

Jacks Season Comes To An End In 81-73 Loss

BOISE, ID — Once again a South Dakota State men’s basketball team gave a higher seeded team a run for their money in the NCAA Tournament.

And once again the Jackrabbits were left heartbroken in the end.

After SDSU had tied the game at 70 with less than 2 minutes to go, Ohio State went on a 7-0 run and avoided an upset to defeat the Jacks and end their season 81-73. It’s SDSU’s 5th Division One NCAA Tournament loss with three of them coming by eight points or less.

