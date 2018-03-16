KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT: SDSU WBB Preview Ahead of Villanova

SOUTH BEND, I.N. — The SDSU Women take the floor in just a few minutes against Villanova… Mark Ovenden is with the team in South Bend and has a preview of tonight’s match-up…

It’s been a long wait for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after that game 2 years ago against Stanford in the NCAA Tournament because they missed the tournament last year…Well in just a few minutes they will tip off against Villanova on this floor at the University of Notre Dame…

Villanova and SDSU play a very similar type of game. And both teams are just excited about the chance to play someone new…

Ellie Thompson, SDSU Senior “It’s a really cool experience and we have big expectations for ourselves so it will be fun to see what we can accomplish in the big dance…”

The Jacks can draw on past experience of playing in big games like this when they take on the Wildcats. The tough schedule they have played this year has them prepared for moments like this.

Aaron Johnston, SDSU WBB Coach: “So yeah this year in particular, NC State is a good win, Oklahoma is a good win. But I even look at some of our losses. We learned a lot from losing to other NCAA teams and we played quite a few that made it. We wish we’d have come out on the other side but I think all of those games will prepare us for what we’re trying to do now…”

As for Villanova, They come into the game with a healthy respect for the team from Brookings that no-one seems to want to play.

Harry Perretta, Villanova WBB Coach: “I think they’re a scary team in that the way that they play. We talked this morning that we would rather have drawn an opposite team because we’re so similar”

Jannah Tucker, Villanova Junior: “They are very disciplined and very unselfish and they have a lot of experience. They’ve played 8 teams that are in this tournament and beaten 4 of them so they definitely have some things that we do have to respect and we have to come out right away and play 40 minutes hard for…

Tipoff is set for 6:30 P.M. on ESPN 2.