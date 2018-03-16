Patient Access Representative
Sanford Health/Hartford
|Position is PRN (working as needed, not benefits eligible, no guaranteed hours per pay period). Typical shifts vary 7am-5:30 pm Monday-Friday. Incumbent will float between the Hartford and 34th and Kiwanis clinic locations. Duties include registering patients, scheduling appointments, updating patient information, verifying insurance, answering phones.
|Job Requirements
|None required at this time. Prefer one year of customer service experience, preferably in a medical office setting.
|Contact Information
|Sanford Health Human Resources
1-877-673-0854
|https://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/patient-access-representative-hartford-clinic-34th-kiwanis-family-medicine/E7325970A71B42B9A00615D8C82CCC3D/job/?utm_campaign=KDLT.com&vs=2752&utm_medium=Other&utm_source=KDLT.com-DE