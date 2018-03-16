Patient Access Representative

Sanford Health/Hartford
KDLT TV
Position is PRN (working as needed, not benefits eligible, no guaranteed hours per pay period). Typical shifts vary 7am-5:30 pm Monday-Friday. Incumbent will float between the Hartford and 34th and Kiwanis clinic locations. Duties include registering patients, scheduling appointments, updating patient information, verifying insurance, answering phones.
Job Requirements
None required at this time. Prefer one year of customer service experience, preferably in a medical office setting.
Contact Information
Sanford Health Human Resources
1-877-673-0854
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
https://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/patient-access-representative-hartford-clinic-34th-kiwanis-family-medicine/E7325970A71B42B9A00615D8C82CCC3D/job/?utm_campaign=KDLT.com&vs=2752&utm_medium=Other&utm_source=KDLT.com-DE

