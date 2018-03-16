SDSU Men Looking Ahead After NCAA 1st Round Loss to Ohio St

BOISE, I.D. — Though disappointment of yesterday’s 81-73 NCAA Tournament loss to Ohio State will last quite a while for the SDSU men’s basketball team. There’s a very good chance they could make the Big Dance for a fourth straight time next year and get another shot at an upset.

The South Dakota State men’s basketball program are becoming regulars in March Madness. But unfortunately so too are the first round heartbreaking losses. With all they showed this year there’s reason to hope that will change next year.

“I think we gonna get a game in in this tournament. Hopefully we will be back in this position but we definitely want to win.” SDSU Junior Guard Tevin King says.

First and foremost going into next year will be whether Mike Daum returns for his senior year. He could enter the NBA Draft or graduate and transfer to any school without sitting out. If he returns to Brookings the two time Summit League Player of the Year will likely become SDSU’s all-time leading scorer and remain a national center of attention.

“I gotta kinda let this settle in for me. I gotta finish my school this year, make sure I get all my credits done, and I’ll worry about it when it comes down to the line a little later.” SDSU Junior Forward Mike Daum says.

State will have to replace three seniors including four year starter Reed Tellinghuisen.

“It’s always going to hurt that we could never get a W in this environment. But I just look back, the guys I get to play with, the coaches I get to be coached by, I mean, I would not rather be at any other place than South Dakota State.” Tellinhuisen says.

“Just the friendships that we’ve built, it’ll be something that I’ll keep for the rest of my life.” SDSU Senior Forward & Pierre Native Lane Severyn says.

The Jacks will return one of the most dynamic backcourts in school history with Brandon Key, Tevin King, David Jenkins Jr. and Skyler Flatten. Add to the mix three freshman who redshirted this season, and SDSU should be favored to win a fourth straight Summit League title.

“We just gotta go back to the lab and regroup. Work on what we gotta work on, make sure we stay in the gym.” SDSU Junior Guard Brandon Key says.

The hype for next year’s Jackrabbit basketball team is going to be off the charts. The only way they’re going to live up to it, though, is if their stay at the Big Dance lasts longer than one day.