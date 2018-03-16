SDSU Women Proud of NCAA Tournament Seeding

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – There’s no doubt the SDSU women’s basketball program has gained plenty of respect over the years on a national level. It’s something they are very proud of.

When the Jackrabbits take the floor Friday for their game against Villanova they will be the 8 seed. That’s the highest they have been since 2009 when they were a 7 in the first year they made the tournament. It’s quite a compliment to what this program has accomplished over the years.

“Yeah it’s definitely just a testament to our team and to our program and just all the hard work that everyone have put in this year,” says SDSU junior Maddie Guebert.

Senior Ellie Thompson adds, “Together as a team getting an 8 seed was really something special and I think it will carry us forward and it’s kind of proven that we’re a better team than a lot of people think and I think moving forward in that direction together as a university is a great and distinctive moment for us.”

But, coaches around the country are not surprised at all by the seeding. Geno Auriemma of Connecticut was quoted as saying “Good luck playing this mid-major.” Muffet McGraw knows firsthand after Notre Dame’s visit to Frost Arena two years ago that this team is legit.

“I think they’re a team that nobody want to play. I think they’re a great team that’s very well coached. I love their fans. That was a tremendous environment for a women’s basketball game. They are very unselfish. They are hard to guard because they have so many weapons,” says McGraw, the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball head coach.

SDSU coach Aaron Johnston says, “I think the 8 seed and what we’ve done is a great reflection of how this year has gone. I just don’t that it’s quite as cumulative, I hear exactly what you’re saying. You don’t get bonus points or extra credit, it’s just really a good reflection on how this year’s team has done and they’ve beaten some really good teams.”

The seeding of course doesn’t mean an automatic win, but they are an 8-seed going against #9 Villanova in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.