SDSU Women Reflect on Past Post-Season Hardships

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – Being in the NCAA Tournament is not strange territory for the SDSU women. They’ve been in 8 of the last 10 years. However, missing last year was tough and leading up to Friday’s game, they were really inspired to get back as a result of that.

“It was tough not making it last year, especially sitting out with an ACL injury. But, we’re excited this year and just happy to be here,” says SDSU junior Macy Miller.

To say that they were excited to be back is an understatement.

“It’s just so exciting and it means a lot to me. I mean my freshman year we got to go to the tournament and last year it was disappointing that we didn’t go, so it’s just over the moon excited to be back,” says junior Maddie Guebert.

And 8th seed or not, this team learned a lot from that heartbreaking last-second loss to Stanford two years ago when they were so close to making the Sweet 16.

SDSU senior Ellie Thompson says, “That experience and almost beating Stanford gives us a lot of confidence going into the tournament and I think we’ll use that confidence to our advantage.”

Coach Aaron Johnston adds, “That was a tough loss and even you mentioned that loss to Baylor in the first year when we were a basket from the Sweet 16. I think for us hopefully the mentality keeps changes each year a little bit. You’re not surprised that you’re in those positions, but you’re kind of pleasantly pleased. And then you get there a little bit more and a little bit more and you keep chipping away at the mentality it takes to win those kinds of games and give yourself a chance to get there and hopefully keep moving.”

This team had many of those same players back from that experience at Stanford two years ago and they hoped that the learning experience there would translate into more success. The Jacks lost in overtime in the first round this year to the Villanova Wildcats 81-74.