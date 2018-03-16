Sioux Falls Bars Welcome March Madness Watchers

Sioux Falls, S.D. – With the NCAA tournament in full-swing, bars in Sioux Falls are welcoming the public to hang out and watch games all day.

The Liebrary is opening their doors at 11 a.m. for the start of the tournament’s games and offers half-priced drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along with their daily specials.

Liebrary also offers other fun activities for competitive customers like pool and shuffle-board.

Staff say one of the bigger issues with hosting big events like this is making sure they have enough employees working.

“We’re always pretty well-staffed because Friday nights are always our busiest nights of the week. So we’re always pretty well-staffed on Friday nights but yeah we’re definitely staffing a little bit harder for the games,” says Liebrary manager, Tina Harman.

Harman also says another challenge with being open for march madness is having enough beer for everyone coming in.