Sioux Falls Business Hosts Puppy-Filled Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Saint Patrick’s Day came a little early for one Sioux Falls business – and there’s no complaints.

It’s an annual tradition everyone in the office looks forward to. Henkinschultz Creative Services hosted their very own puppy-filled Saint Patrick’s Day parade. Their 23 employees and their four dogs dress up for what they call “the world’s shortest Saint Patrick’s Day parade.”

Becka Burger has been working at the company for 18 years.

“We work hard and we play hard, too to enjoy our time together.,” said Burger. “You know, the time you spend in the office is in some cases more than you get to spend with your children at night so we like to make sure everybody enjoys being here and working with each other.”

These four-legged friends aren’t just apart of the annual Saint Patrick’s Day celebration. The employees bring their dogs to the office every single Friday.