Sioux Falls Man Guilty By Mental Illness For Wife’s Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man took a plea deal of guilty by mental illness for the 2016 stabbing of his wife on Friday.

Garrett Solorzano took a plea deal and pled guilty by mental illness on Friday afternoon to first degree manslaughter with a dangerous weapon in the death of Jennie Smith Solorzano.

Authorities first responded to a cardiac arrest call at the couple’s apartment on North Cliff.

Further investigation revealed she had head, neck and stab wounds.

A psychologist said in court on Friday that Garrett Solorzano was diagnosed with PTSD in 2010 after serving in the army.

Doctors determined the disorder, combined with drug use altered his judgement at the time of the stabbing.

He’s expected to be sentenced in June.

He could face up to life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.