Winner man caught in Sturgis sex trafficking sting sentenced

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Winner man caught during an undercover sex trafficking sting during the 2016 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 62-year-old Duane Hosek requested pornographic pictures from someone he believed to a minor and tried to solicit a minor via the internet.

He was convicted of attempting to receive child porn. He’ll be on supervised release for five years following his prison term.

Hosek was among 10 men indicted in the sting.