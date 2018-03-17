Gross Says Close Semifinal Win Will Help Him In Championship Match

SDSU Junior Reaches National Title Match For Second Straight Year

CLEVELAND, OH — South Dakota State’s Seth Gross returned to the 133 pound National Title match.

By the slimmest of margins.

After North Carolina State’s Tariq Wilson rallied to tie his semifinal match with Gross, the SDSU junior picked up a pin sudden victory overtime for the victory that sends him to his second consecutive national title match. He’ll face Michigan’s Stevan Micic for the title Saturday night.

And Gross says he’ll be better for this experience.