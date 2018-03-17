HIGHLIGHTS & SOUND: SDSU Loses in OT Thriller to Villanova

SOUTH BEND, I.N. — After forcing overtime in Friday’s first-round NCAA Tournament game with a last-second 3-point field goal, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team could not overcome Villanova’s late 3-point barrage in an 81-74 loss.

Villanova (23-8) closed the game by making three-straight 3-point field goals to break a 70-70 tie. Adrianna Hahn led the Wildcats with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Jannah Tucker made six more 3-pointers on her way to 20 points. Mary Gedaka and Alex Louin scored 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The Jackrabbits, who finish the season 26-7, were led by Macy Miller’s game-high 25 points to go with eight rebounds. Madison Guebert, who hit the 3-pointer to force overtime, added 21 points. Ellie Thompson chipped in 16 points in the Jacks’ eighth NCAA Tournament appearance.

Villanova opened the game by making four of its first five 3-point field goal attempts, which allowed the Wildcats to take a 12-4 lead almost three minutes into the game. The Wildcats led 26-11 after the first quarter, powered by six 3-pointers.

State started chipping away at the lead, outscoring Villanova 16-12 in the second quarter to trail 38-27 at halftime. Guebert scored five points and Thompson added four points in the second quarter to lead the comeback effort.

Guebert and Thompson again led the way in the third quarter, combining for 11 points to bring the Jacks within 10, 52-42, after 30 minutes. Miller scored four points to reach double figures for the 30th time this season.

Guebert (10), Miller (9) and Thompson (5) combined for 24 of the Jacks’ 26 points in the fourth quarter. Guebert’s 3-pointer off the glass forced overtime in a game the Jacks never led in regulation.