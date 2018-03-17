HIGHLIGHTS: State AA Girls Semis: #2 Patriots Fall to Harrisburg March 17, 2018 Nicole Griffith Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the 2nd semifinals game of the day, SF Lincoln went back and forth with Harrisburg. Click the video box for highlights of the overtime game. Related Post Friday State Match Play Golf Recap Top Seeds all advance at State Volleyball in RC SF Christian Chargers Just Want to Have Fun State AA Girls Quarterfinals: Lincoln, Aberdeen Ce...