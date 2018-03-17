HIGHLIGHTS: State AA Girls Semis: #2 Patriots Fall to Harrisburg

Nicole Griffith
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the 2nd semifinals game of the day, SF Lincoln went back and forth with Harrisburg. Click the video box for highlights of the overtime game.

