KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Tough Losses Don’t Dim SDSU’s 2018-19 Outlooks

Jackrabbit Men & Women Will Return Plenty Of Talent Next Year
Zach Borg
BOISE, ID & SOUTH BEND, OH  —  Both South Dakota State basketball teams suffered similar, heartbreaking first round losses in the NCAA Tournament.  The Jackrabbit men fell to Ohio State 81-73 while the women lost to Villanova 81-74.

Though the pain of each loss is still fresh, both teams should have a chance to dance again in 2018-19 with plenty of talent returning.

Click on the video viewer to watch Mark Ovenden & Zach Borg’s final NCAA Tournament reports and hear from the Jackrabbits.

