Monkey Bizness Opens In Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D. – A new children’s indoor playground has opened in Sioux Falls.

The Colorado-based company, Monkey Bizness opened their first location in South Dakota off of S. Louise Ave and 55th St.

Fun for the kids include a custom-built tree house with a foam-pit, interactive games on the floor and on the walls, a bounce house and a soft-play tree house.

They also offer Parents Night Out every other Saturday’s where parents can drop off their kids to be treated to a night of fun, pizza and crafts.

Staff say their aim is to get the kids up and moving in a lively environment.

“We’re really focused on active play with children. I feel like this generation is a lot of technology, a lot of electronics so we really try to focus on getting parents active with their kids; physically active,” says manager Maranda Harrison.

Monkey Bizness plans on having a big party for their grand opening on April 13th.