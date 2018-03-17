Scoreboard Friday, March 16th
Scoreboard Friday, March 16th
Women’s College Basketball
Villanova 81, South Dakota St 74
Boys Basketball
Class AA
Consolation Semifinal
Douglas 80, Sioux Falls Lincoln 73
O Gorman 68, Sioux Falls Washington 63
Semifinal
Harrisburg 60, Rapid City Stevens 52
Yankton 60, RC Central 52
Class A
Consolation Semifinal
Dakota Valley 68, Pine Ridge 65
Red Cloud 70, Crow Creek 68
Semifinal
Madison 58, Sioux Valley 55
Tea Area 76, Sioux Falls Christian 68
Class B
Consolation Semifinal
Canistota 69, Lower Brule 49
Timber Lake 38, Langford 37
Semifinal
Clark/Willow Lake 67, Bridgewater-Emery 62
Sully Buttes 56, White River 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class AA
Consolation Semifinal
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, RC Central 51
Sioux Falls Washington 56, Rapid City Stevens 46
Semifinal
Aberdeen Central 44, Brandon Valley 43
Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 51, OT