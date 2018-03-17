Scoreboard Friday, March 16th

Nicole Griffith
Women’s College Basketball

Villanova 81, South Dakota St 74

Boys Basketball    

Class AA

Consolation Semifinal

 

Douglas 80, Sioux Falls Lincoln 73

 

O Gorman 68, Sioux Falls Washington 63

 

Semifinal

 

Harrisburg 60, Rapid City Stevens 52

 

Yankton 60, RC Central 52

 

Class A

 

Consolation Semifinal

 

Dakota Valley 68, Pine Ridge 65

 

Red Cloud 70, Crow Creek 68

 

Semifinal

 

Madison 58, Sioux Valley 55

 

Tea Area 76, Sioux Falls Christian 68

 

Class B

 

Consolation Semifinal

 

Canistota 69, Lower Brule 49

 

Timber Lake 38, Langford 37

 

Semifinal

 

Clark/Willow Lake 67, Bridgewater-Emery 62

 

Sully Buttes 56, White River 34

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

Class AA

 

Consolation Semifinal

 

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, RC Central 51

 

Sioux Falls Washington 56, Rapid City Stevens 46

 

Semifinal

 

Aberdeen Central 44, Brandon Valley 43

 

Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 51, OT

