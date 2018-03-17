Scoreboard Saturday, March 17th

Scores for Saturday, March 17, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 17TH, 2018
NBA
San Antonio 117, Timberwolves 101

NHL
Wild 3, Arizona 1

USHL
Stampede 6, Sioux City 3

NBA G-League
Austin 117, Skyforce 107

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class A
State Championship

Madison 72, Tea Area 59

Class A

Third Place

Sioux Falls Christian 77, Sioux Valley 60

Class A

Fifth Place

Red Cloud 63, Dakota Valley 58

Class A

Seventh Place

Crow Creek 68, Pine Ridge 64

Class AA
State Championship

Yankton 39, Harrisburg 37

Class AA

Third Place

Rapid City Stevens 59, RC Central 49

Class AA

Fifth Place

Douglas 67, O Gorman 57

Class AA

Seventh Place

Sioux Falls Washington 77, Sioux Falls Lincoln 73

Class B
State Championship

Sully Buttes 58, Clark/Willow Lake 55

Class B

Third Place

Bridgewater-Emery 87, White River 79, OT

Class B

Fifth Place

Timber Lake 64, Canistota 52

Class B

Seventh Place

Lower Brule 45, Langford 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA

Fifth Place

Sioux Falls Washington 63, O Gorman 49

Class AA

Seventh Place

Rapid City Stevens 47, RC Central 30

Class AA

State Championship

Aberdeen Central 49, Harrisburg 32

Class AA

Third Place

Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Brandon Valley 45

COLLEGE WRESTLING
National Championship @ Cleveland, OH
Team Scores
1. Penn State (4) – 141.5
2. Ohio State (1) – 133.5
3. Iowa (1) – 97
4. Michigan – 80
4. North Carolina State (1) – 80
12. South Dakota State (1) – 42

College Baseball
Oral Roberts 16, SDSU 12

Oral Roberts 4, SDSU 3

Minnesota State 8, Southwest Minnesota State 0

Minnesota State 1, Southwest Minnesota State 0

Augustana 4, Northern State 0

Northern State 7, Augustana 3

Northwestern 8, NE Wesleyan 4

Presentation 7, Northwestern 1

 

College Softball
USD 6, Eastern Michigan 0

USD 4, SIU-Edwardsville 1

Northeastern STate 3, Augustana 0

Northern STate 9, Missouri 8

Washburn 6, Northern State 5

Women’s College Tennis
USD 6, Oral Roberts 1

Southwest Baptist 7, SDSU 2

Men’s College Tennis
Southwest Baptist 8, SDSU 1

