Scoreboard Saturday, March 17th
Scores for Saturday, March 17, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 17TH, 2018
NBA
San Antonio 117, Timberwolves 101
NHL
Wild 3, Arizona 1
USHL
Stampede 6, Sioux City 3
NBA G-League
Austin 117, Skyforce 107
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class A
State Championship
Madison 72, Tea Area 59
Class A
Third Place
Sioux Falls Christian 77, Sioux Valley 60
Class A
Fifth Place
Red Cloud 63, Dakota Valley 58
Class A
Seventh Place
Crow Creek 68, Pine Ridge 64
Class AA
State Championship
Yankton 39, Harrisburg 37
Class AA
Third Place
Rapid City Stevens 59, RC Central 49
Class AA
Fifth Place
Douglas 67, O Gorman 57
Class AA
Seventh Place
Sioux Falls Washington 77, Sioux Falls Lincoln 73
Class B
State Championship
Sully Buttes 58, Clark/Willow Lake 55
Class B
Third Place
Bridgewater-Emery 87, White River 79, OT
Class B
Fifth Place
Timber Lake 64, Canistota 52
Class B
Seventh Place
Lower Brule 45, Langford 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA
Fifth Place
Sioux Falls Washington 63, O Gorman 49
Class AA
Seventh Place
Rapid City Stevens 47, RC Central 30
Class AA
State Championship
Aberdeen Central 49, Harrisburg 32
Class AA
Third Place
Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Brandon Valley 45
COLLEGE WRESTLING
National Championship @ Cleveland, OH
Team Scores
1. Penn State (4) – 141.5
2. Ohio State (1) – 133.5
3. Iowa (1) – 97
4. Michigan – 80
4. North Carolina State (1) – 80
12. South Dakota State (1) – 42
College Baseball
Oral Roberts 16, SDSU 12
Oral Roberts 4, SDSU 3
Minnesota State 8, Southwest Minnesota State 0
Minnesota State 1, Southwest Minnesota State 0
Augustana 4, Northern State 0
Northern State 7, Augustana 3
Northwestern 8, NE Wesleyan 4
Presentation 7, Northwestern 1
College Softball
USD 6, Eastern Michigan 0
USD 4, SIU-Edwardsville 1
Northeastern STate 3, Augustana 0
Northern STate 9, Missouri 8
Washburn 6, Northern State 5
Women’s College Tennis
USD 6, Oral Roberts 1
Southwest Baptist 7, SDSU 2
Men’s College Tennis
Southwest Baptist 8, SDSU 1