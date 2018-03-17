Shoppers Feeling Spring Fever at 4th Annual Shopping Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-While many sported all green for Saint Patrick’s Day, some Sioux Falls residents are already springing ahead and dressing in spring time colors instead.

People were in the spring spirit as they browsed for seasonal home goods at the fourth annual Spring Fever Shopping Market held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

There were 84 vendors. It’s an event to kick off the season for crafters and artisans in 2018. For many it’s the first show of the year and they were able to unveil new inventory.

All funds from the market are donated to the Sioux Falls Ronald Mcdonald House. Last year over five thousand dollars was donated. Event organizer Katie Bukrey hopes to double that this year.

“The other host and I both had NICU babies and know the need for families and a place to stay when their infants or children are in the hospital, so we thought it would be a great event to host money for,” said Burkey.

Organizers hope to have another market in the Fall, but do not yet have a set date.

If you want to become a vendor or stay updated on the next market check out their facebook page ‘Spring Fever Shopping Market.’