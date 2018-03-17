Sioux Falls Resident Smashing Bench Press Records

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Most 60-year-olds are probably relaxing at home watching March Madness or out on the golf course shooting a round, but not for one Sioux Falls resident.

“I like the fact that it’s me and this hunk of metal and I want to get to that hunk of metal and I want to be able to put it up in the air and I also like the fact that weight-lifting is a goal-oriented sport,” says David Sneen.

Sneen has broken the american bench pressing record for an individual in the 60 to 64 year range and weighing under 260 pounds.

Before competitively weightlifting in that division, the previous record was at 363 pounds.

Sneen broke that record and holds the current record of 419 pounds. He has also lifted an unofficial 425 pounds outside of meets.

Sneen says there is no big secret to being able to lift the kind of weight he’s doing.

“You stay away from the steroids and you do the healthy things, get a little extra protein and i try and take protein every four hours,” Sneen tells us.

David has also written a book titled, “Wannabe Athlete To National Champion”.

It’s an autobiography going through his journey of being an average high school and collegiate athlete to being a record-breaking bench presser.

Having aspirations of becoming a public speaker, his mentor mentioned that he should write a book detailing his expedition.

“People are telling me that my lifts are inspirational and I’m doing what people half and a third of my age wish they could do,” says Sneen.

After winning the national meet in Texas in September, Sneen has qualified for the international power lifting federations world meet in Finland in may where he’ll be hoping to change part of the name of his book from national champion to world champion.

Because of the high costs of traveling expenses and accommodations to Finland, Sneen is looking for help from the public.

We’ll leave a link to his go fund me page here.