STATE AA BOYS’ CHAMPIONSHIP-Yankton Ends Title Drought With Victory Over Harrisburg

39-37 Win Secures Bucks First Title Since 1978
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  One long championship drought came to an end, while another continued, on Saturday night in the boys’ AA State Basketball Championship game.

The Yankton Bucks defeated the Harrisburg Tigers 39-37 to claim their first basketball title since 1978.  The Tigers, meanwhile, saw their championship drought extend.  They haven’t won a state basketball crown since 1960.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

