STATE AA GIRLS’ CHAMPIONSHIP-Aberdeen Reigns Again

Golden Eagles Win 49-32 To Capture Second Title In Three Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the second time in three years the Aberdeen Golden Eagles are the top team in AA Girl’s Basketball.

The Golden Eagles defeated Harrisburg 49-32 to claim the 2018 State AA title on Saturday night at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!