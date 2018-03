STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP-Sully Buttes Rallies For Thrilling Win Over Clark/Willow Lake

58-55 Win Delivers Chargers 2nd Boy's Basketball State Title

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Down ten heading into the final quarter, Sully Buttes rallied to outscore Clark/Willow Lake 20-7 in the final frame to win 58-55 and secure their second boy’s basketball state championship on Saturday night in Aberdeen.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

-Highlights Courtesy SD PB