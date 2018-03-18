DEVELOPING: Girl Falls Into River at Falls Park, Condition Unknown

Nicole Griffith
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls Police responded to a call of a girl falling into the Big Sioux River at Falls Park on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Frantzen of Sioux Falls was at the park when the incident occurred.  He says he heard the girl’s mother screaming and searching in the foam of the river.

Frantzen says the girl floated down past the foam where she was found.

The paramedics arrived and performed CPR. She was then taken to the hospital. The girl’s condition is unknown at the time.

Stay with KDLT News as this story is developing.

