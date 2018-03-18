ELITE EIGHT-Northern State Men Figure To Enjoy Homecourt Advantage At Pentagon

Wolves Have Shortest Travel To Elite Eight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — All 16 teams participating in the men’s and women’s NCAA Division Two Elite Eight tournaments are in Sioux Falls.

Yet it’s the one who the shortest travel that will get most of the attention this week-Northern State.

Head coach Paul Sather along with the rest of the coaches for the men’s Elite Eight met with the media today. It’s no secret that the Wolves will have the homecourt advantage of sorts when they open with East Stroudsburg. Not only will it be a short two and a half hour drive for fans from Aberdeen, but the Wolves are comfortable in the Pentagon having played in it regularly since the facility opened in 2013, winning the NSIC Tournament there this year.

The Wolves and East Stroudsburg are the final game of the day Tuesday at 8:15 PM.