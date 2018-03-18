Empire Mall Has “Caring Bunny” For Children With Disabilities

Sioux Falls, S.D.- The Caring Bunny was on hand at the empire mall this morning meeting children with special needs.

It’s an opportunity for children with disabilities to take pictures with the Easter Bunny in a quiet environment before the busy hours of the mall begin.

There was activities like coloring and playing with play-doh to keep their emotions calm before meeting the Easter Bunny.

Empire Mall staff say this event allows these children to have an enjoyable experience.

“It’s a heart warming experience. You get to see the smile on these kids face and they get to take home a picture that they treasure because they maybe wouldn’t have the opportunity unless we have this event,” says Mall Director of Marketing and Business Development, Kirsten Schaffer.

Next Sunday from 11 a.m.to one p.m., the empire mall is partnering with Disney Junior to have “Muppet Babies”

Families can bring their kids for activities such as face-painting and arts and crafts.