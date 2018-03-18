Hundreds of Women Plan Their Special Day During Sioux Empire Wedding Showcase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Hundreds of women planned out their dreams weddings today in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Empire Wedding Showcase was held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Sunday. It’s one of the biggest bridal shows held each year.

Future brides had the opportunity to meet all kinds of wedding professionals. There were over 80 vendors to answer wedding questions as well as help brides plan out every detail of their special day.

There was everything from dresses, venue, catering, photography and much more. Also, vendors were available to help with after wedding plans, such as honeymoon vacations or finding a realtor to buy a house.

“They get engaged and then they just go into planning mode and they don’t know who to go talk to and instead of just chasing everyone down or you know having tons of questions not answered we say come in here. We’ll help you out,” said Darnell Pitts, Entertainer for Energy Event Group.

The event happens twice a year. if you missed out on their spring show, you can start planning ahead for their fall showcase in November.