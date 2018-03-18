NCAA Hockey West Regional Feature Sioux Falls Natives & Stampede Alums

Play Begins Friday At Premier Center

Sioux Falls, SD—Several former Stampede players will be making their way back to Sioux Falls for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey West Regional at the PREMIER Center this upcoming weekend. The field of 16 was announced on Sunday and the four teams playing in Sioux Falls are Air Force, Minnesota-Duluth, Minnesota State-Mankato and St. Cloud State. A total of six former players, one former coach and two Sioux Falls natives will compete at the regional. This marks the first time ever Sioux Falls has hosted a Division I college hockey regional which is being hosted by the University of North Dakota.

St. Cloud State is the number one overall seed and will face Air Force on Friday at 3 PM followed by #2 Minnesota State-Mankato against #3 seed Minnesota-Duluth at 6:30 PM. The winners will square off for the regional championship on Saturday at 8 PM with the winner advancing to the Frozen Four in St. Paul, April 5th and 7th.

Tickets are now on sale at the KELOLAND Box Office and at www.ticketmaster.com. All session prices, which include all three games of the regional, are $99, $74, and $49 (some fees may apply). Single session prices, which include either both games on Friday, or the regional championship game on Saturday, are $60, $45, and $30 (some fees may apply). There is an eight ticket limit per transaction. Tickets are required for ages 3 and up.

Here is a look at the former Stampede players participating:

MINNESOTA STATE, MANKATO:

C.J. Suess (2012-14): A top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker award, which is presented to the top college hockey player at the end of the year, Suess, is having a remarkable senior season at Mankato. The Forest Lake, MN native took home the WCHA Player of the Year honors after posting 43 points (22g, 21a) in 39 games. He is the first ever player from Minnesota State to earn the award. His 43 points were tops amongst all Mavericks and he led the WCHA in conference scoring with 36 points in 28 games.

In 115 career games in Sioux Falls, Suess posted 111 points while helping lead the Stampede to back-to-back playoff appearances. He was a fifth round draft choice of the Winnipeg Jets during the 2014 NHL Draft.

Zeb Knutson (2012-14): The first ever Sioux Falls born player to skate with the Stampede, Knutson played with Suess in Sioux Falls. In 116 career games with the Herd, he posted 99 points (53g, 46a). He led the Herd in goals scored in 2013-14 with 27. Knutson, currently a senior, is having his best season as a Maverick, tallying 42 points (14g, 28a) in 39 games. He also earned All-WCHA Third Team honors.

Parker Tuomie (2014-16): Tuomie helped guide the Stampede to their second Clark Cup championship in 2014-15. He served as team captain the following season and led the club in scoring with 54 points (30g, 24a) in 59 games. He is currently in his sophomore season with the Mavericks and has tallied 37 points (9g, 28a) in 39 games, fifth best on the team. He has points in four of his last five games entering the tournament.

Clint Lewis (2014-15): Lewis played with Tuomie and served as an assistant captain during the Stampede’s Clark Cup championship run in 2014-15. He tallied 15 points (4g, 11a) in 52 games before skating in all 12 Clark Cup Playoff games. He lifted the Clark Cup in his final game ever at the PREMIER Center as a member of the Herd. Now a junior at Minnesota State, Lewis has seven assists in 36 games.

Ryan Schwalbe (2013-15); Schwalbe was captain of the Stampede’s Clark Cup championship team in 2014-15. He tallied the game-winning goal for the Stampede during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against Tri-City that helped push the Stampede to the Clark Cup title. He skated in 88 career games with the Stampede before heading to Minnesota State where he is currently in his junior season and has skated in nine games. He also lifted the Clark Cup in his final game with the Stampede at the PREMIER Center.

In addition, freshman Walker Duehr is also on the Mavericks roster. A native of Sioux Falls, Duehr has appeared in eight games this season with Mankato. He skated in 130 career USHL games with Sioux City, Tri-City, Chicago and Bloomington. He last appeared at the PREMIER Center during the 2017 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY:

Mikey Eyssimont (2014-15): Eyssimont has played a key part in leading the Huskies to the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. The junior ranks second on the team in scoring with 39 points (17g, 22a) in 38 games and a plus/minus rating of plus-14. His overtime goal in Game 3 of St. Cloud’s first round series against Miami-Ohio helped lead the Huskies to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul this past weekend. The Huskies fell in the championship game, 4-1, to Denver. The Littleton, CO native has 102 points in 114 career games at St. Cloud.

Eyssimont was acquired in a trade late during the 2014-15 season from Fargo and quickly made an impact, tallying 13 points (5g, 8a) in just 14 games. He went on tear during the Clark Cup Playoffs, posting 16 points (7g, 9a) in just 12 games to help lead the Herd to a Clark Cup title.

Bob Motzko (1999-2001): Motzko was the first ever head coach in franchise history for the Stampede and played a key part in building the Stampede. In just two seasons in Sioux Falls, Motzko led the Stampede to back-to-back playoff appearances and finished with 77 wins. He recruited and coached former star players including Thomas Vanek, Dave Iannazzo, Chad LaRose, J.B. Bittner, Joe Jensen and more.

Motzko departed for Sioux Falls in 2001 for the University of Minnesota where he served as an assistant coach until 2005 when he left for St. Cloud State. Motzko is in his 13th season as head coach of the Huskies and was recently named NCHC Coach of the Year. He took home the same award in 2014 and WCHA Coach of the Year in in 2006 and 2007. This season, Motzko led the Huskies to their second ever Penrose Cup, awarded to the team with the most points during the regular season in the NCHC.

The Huskies enter the NCAA Tournament as the number one overall seed with a 25-8-6 overall record. He also served as head coach of the U.S. World Junior team that captured the gold medal in Buffalo in January.

-Release Courtesy SF Stampede